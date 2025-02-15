LightPath Technologies Announces Acquisition of G5 Infrared and Strategic Financing

LightPath Technologies, Inc. recently announced a significant development in the form of the acquisition of G5 Infrared, LLC, a leading manufacturer of high-end infrared camera systems. This move is aimed at bolstering LightPath’s position in the market as a vertically integrated provider of next-generation optics and imaging systems for defense and commercial applications.

The acquisition, which involves a combination of cash and stock, represents a strategic step towards achieving the company’s vision of becoming a key player in the $9 billion infrared imaging market. G5 Infrared brings to LightPath a range of advanced thermal imaging technology with an emphasis on long-range detection solutions for defense, border security, and counter-drone markets. G5’s strong revenue base and growth prospects are supported by existing contracts, programs of record, and ongoing projects in various sectors.

The transaction is set to enhance LightPath’s product portfolio by incorporating high-end cooled infrared cameras into its offerings, complementing its existing uncooled camera technology. This integration aims to create a more comprehensive suite of infrared imaging solutions catering to a broad spectrum of applications in defense, government, and commercial sectors.

In terms of financial considerations, LightPath has secured financing for the acquisition through a private placement of a newly-created series of fixed-price convertible preferred equity, warrants, common shares, and senior secured promissory notes. This financing structure is designed to bolster the company’s cash position post-acquisition and provide resources for further growth initiatives.

The management of LightPath expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, emphasizing the strategic fit between the capabilities of G5 Infrared and LightPath’s existing strengths in optical manufacturing and proprietary technologies, such as BlackDiamond™ glass. The combined entity is expected to achieve revenue of at least $55 million in the twelve months following the acquisition, leading to enhanced profitability and expanded market reach.

The Company’s recent announcement of the acquisition was accompanied by the disclosure of its second-quarter fiscal 2025 financial results in a conference call scheduled for today. During the call, management will elaborate on the acquisition, provide operational updates, and engage in a question-and-answer session with participants.

The acquisition of G5 Infrared represents a significant milestone in LightPath’s strategic growth trajectory, positioning the company as a leading provider of innovative infrared imaging solutions in the evolving defense and commercial markets.

For additional information, including detailed financial disclosures and agreements related to the transaction, interested parties are encouraged to refer directly to LightPath Technologies, Inc.’s recent SEC filings.

