Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1,022,030 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.84 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 40.03%.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ:LECO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $213.82. The stock had a trading volume of 595,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,737. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $169.51 and a 1-year high of $261.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

