LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.69 million. LiveOne updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
LiveOne Stock Performance
Shares of LVO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 496,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,004. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. LiveOne has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $88.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.57.
LiveOne Company Profile
