LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Stock Price Up 14.5% – Should You Buy?

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.91 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17.80 ($0.22). 788,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 985% from the average session volume of 72,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.55 ($0.20).

LMS Capital Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.35. The company has a market capitalization of £14.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.54.

LMS Capital Company Profile

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

