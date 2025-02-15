Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,090 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 39.3% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,416,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,831,000 after buying an additional 4,351,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,232,000 after purchasing an additional 568,732 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,980,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,330,000 after purchasing an additional 952,477 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,211,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 11.6% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,764,000 after purchasing an additional 426,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.99. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

