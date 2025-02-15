Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $203.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.24 and its 200 day moving average is $188.67. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $122.91 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

