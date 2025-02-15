Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,292 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 7,370.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

