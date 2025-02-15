Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,648 Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 34,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,381,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after acquiring an additional 331,174 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGDG opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $364.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82.

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

