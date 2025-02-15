Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $1,380,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, FSR Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $4,365,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

PSEP stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $766.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.