Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC Makes New $348,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $132.75 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $116.27 and a twelve month high of $140.95. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.