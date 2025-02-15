Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC Takes $779,000 Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Howard Bailey Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 158,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $921,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 148,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX opened at $84.07 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.48 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.