LTG Capital LLC Sells 1,351 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

LTG Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of LTG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.13.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

