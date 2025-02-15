Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,576 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,576 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

