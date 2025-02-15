Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

URNM stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $60.17.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

