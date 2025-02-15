Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 114.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 21,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. StockNews.com raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.44.

In related news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPD opened at $113.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.66. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.36 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

