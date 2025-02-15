Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 88 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 403,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $68,147,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $282,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 29.8% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,598.12. This represents a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,785,781 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $172.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $148.90 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

