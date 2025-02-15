Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 3,260 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE NVO opened at $77.94 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $77.82 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.18. The stock has a market cap of $349.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.