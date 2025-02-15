Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.88 and traded as high as $2.04. Marchex shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 31,371 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Marchex

The company has a market capitalization of $90.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marchex by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marchex in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Marchex in the 4th quarter worth $438,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

