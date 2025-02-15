Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Releases Earnings Results

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 74.22% and a net margin of 68.94%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MARPS opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1029 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is 110.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marine Petroleum Trust

About Marine Petroleum Trust

(Get Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.