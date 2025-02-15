Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $1.24. Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 100 shares.

Marketing Alliance Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Marketing Alliance alerts:

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

Marketing Alliance Company Profile

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe’s; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marketing Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marketing Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.