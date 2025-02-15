Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $308.00 at Truist Financial

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $277.00 to $308.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.45.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $283.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.26. Marriott International has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52. The firm has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total transaction of $485,300.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,791.10. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

