Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3,430.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $254,000.

EWX stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.33. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $64.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

