Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 230.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 38,508 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,952,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Oceanside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 265,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 17,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,481,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,599,000 after buying an additional 7,002,364 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIHP opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.