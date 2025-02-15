Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

BATS MOAT opened at $91.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

