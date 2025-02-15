Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,482,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,074,000 after buying an additional 96,629 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,017,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,674,000 after buying an additional 52,444 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,959,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3,462.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 988,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 960,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 786,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEV stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $612.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

