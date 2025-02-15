Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) Shares Up 7.3% – Here’s What Happened

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 1,947,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,676,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Meiwu Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

Meiwu Technology Company Profile

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products.

