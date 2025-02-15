Members Trust Co Has $386,000 Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Members Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $844,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 527.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IEI opened at $116.04 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $120.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.67 and its 200-day moving average is $117.19.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3292 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.