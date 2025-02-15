Members Trust Co Has $386,000 Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Members Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $844,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 527.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of IEI opened at $116.04 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $120.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.67 and its 200-day moving average is $117.19.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
