Members Trust Co Makes New $239,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Members Trust Co bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,507,296,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 35,238.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,098,000 after buying an additional 1,431,729 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,560,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,704,000 after buying an additional 1,161,901 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,047,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,677,000 after buying an additional 584,208 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,812,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,073,000 after buying an additional 460,834 shares during the period.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $420.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.13.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $367.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.28. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The company has a market cap of $101.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.