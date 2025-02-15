Members Trust Co Sells 402 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Members Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $127.85 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.12 and a 52-week high of $136.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.