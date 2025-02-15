Members Trust Co Sells 47,876 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Members Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,020,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $342,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,959,000 after acquiring an additional 412,100 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,548,000 after acquiring an additional 73,743 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,331,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,713,000 after acquiring an additional 138,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,042,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,323,000 after acquiring an additional 59,474 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTV opened at $177.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $151.76 and a 12-month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

