Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $994,207,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 38,453 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $53.27.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.58. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 22.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merchants Bancorp news, insider Scott A. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,818.60. This trade represents a 47.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MBIN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $52.50 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

