Mining Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 13th

ServiceNow, Berkshire Hathaway, and Freeport-McMoRan are the three Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks refer to securities issued by companies that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of natural resources such as gold, silver, copper, and other metals. These stocks can be influenced by factors such as commodity prices, operational costs, and global economic conditions, making them subject to high volatility and potential for significant returns or losses. Investors in mining stocks typically aim to profit from the performance of the underlying mining operations through capital appreciation or dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded up $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $985.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,968. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,075.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $969.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $4.20 on Thursday, hitting $475.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,074. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $460.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.29. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $393.55 and a 1-year high of $491.67.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

NYSE FCX traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,473,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,528,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $55.24.

