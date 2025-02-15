Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Mondelez International has raised its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Mondelez International has a dividend payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.6 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Read Our Latest Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.