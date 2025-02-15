Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MNST. TD Cowen increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

