Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $100.60 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

