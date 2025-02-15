Morgan Stanley Cuts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $86.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.95.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $62.17 and a 12 month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

