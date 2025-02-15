Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Stock Price

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

KMT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $32.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,691.25. This trade represents a 14.79 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Franklin Cardenas sold 20,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $578,072.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,767.44. This trade represents a 34.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 98.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

