Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Trading Down 5.4% – Time to Sell?

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$13.26 and last traded at C$13.45. 163,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 196,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTL shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$20.75 to C$19.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

