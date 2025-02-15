Myriad Asset Management US LP Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 19,782 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 319.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 185,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after buying an additional 83,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

