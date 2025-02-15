Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $3.38 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $264.49 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.64. The firm has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.73.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

