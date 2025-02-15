Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 10,078 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,078 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after acquiring an additional 689,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,158,482,000 after acquiring an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,576,000 after acquiring an additional 307,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,160,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $117.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.14.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

