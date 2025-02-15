Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $99.69 and traded as high as $104.00. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $103.05, with a volume of 10,546 shares traded.

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.78.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,433,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its position in Natural Resource Partners by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 92,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 45,571 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Natural Resource Partners by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 93,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

