Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $99.69 and traded as high as $104.00. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $103.05, with a volume of 10,546 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.78.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.
Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.
