New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Amphenol by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 89.3% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $68.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.31. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 34.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.