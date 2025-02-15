New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,100 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,486 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 223,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $43,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,348 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,244,566 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $857,615,000 after purchasing an additional 108,827 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $400,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.1% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $169.20 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.96 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.84. The company has a market capitalization of $137.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 39.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

