New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,700 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.4% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $155.32 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $279.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.08%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

