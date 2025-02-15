New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,161 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 467,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $46,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14,279.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $97.96 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.01 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.94. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 86.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

