New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,313 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $43,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 39,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,457,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,772,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 127,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ROP opened at $573.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $538.01 and its 200 day moving average is $545.95. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $584.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,475. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.30.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

