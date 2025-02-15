Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Newell Brands has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.7% per year over the last three years. Newell Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newell Brands news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $240,666.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

