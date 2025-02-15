Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $7.26 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Members Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 199,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 153,249 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 27,965 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.94 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/10 – 02/14
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.