Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $7.26 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Members Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 199,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 153,249 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 27,965 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.94 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.