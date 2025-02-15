NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Price Up 9.5% – Should You Buy?

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 634,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 450,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

NGL Energy Partners Trading Up 9.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $648.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.71.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.25). NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 77.15% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 333,531 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $900,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,008,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 154,098 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 282.7% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 121,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,647,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,039,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Featured Articles

